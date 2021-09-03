Brokerages Set Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Target Price at GBX 1,052.50

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,052.50 ($13.75).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of LON:FRES traded up GBX 29.20 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 862.40 ($11.27). The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,260. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The firm has a market cap of £6.35 billion and a PE ratio of 14.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 807.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,495.22. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of GBX 742.60 ($9.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

