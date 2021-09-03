Brokerages Set Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) PT at $160.17

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.17.

GECFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale set a $158.34 price target on shares of Gecina and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GECFF opened at $152.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.98. Gecina has a 52-week low of $122.78 and a 52-week high of $163.00.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

