Brokerages Set Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) PT at GBX 1,646

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,646 ($21.51).

HL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Numis Securities cut Hargreaves Lansdown to an “add” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,994 ($26.05) to GBX 2,019 ($26.38) in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Shares of HL traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,512.50 ($19.76). The stock had a trading volume of 479,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The firm has a market cap of £7.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,574.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,605.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,796 ($23.46).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 38.60 ($0.50) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is presently 62.40%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.