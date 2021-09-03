Brokerages Set Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target at $119.22

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.22.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JACK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,806,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,124,000 after buying an additional 42,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,088,000 after purchasing an additional 329,110 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 177.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,648,000 after purchasing an additional 382,408 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $105.42. The company had a trading volume of 301,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,041. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.63. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $77.69 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 37.85%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

