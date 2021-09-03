Brokerages Set Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) PT at GBX 315.75

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 315.75 ($4.13).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider David Cruickshank acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £82,500 ($107,786.78). Also, insider Roger Yates acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £532,000 ($695,061.41). Insiders acquired 270,000 shares of company stock worth $72,210,000 in the last 90 days.

Shares of JUP stock traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) on Friday, reaching GBX 265.80 ($3.47). 446,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,178. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12-month low of GBX 197.30 ($2.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 310.80 ($4.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 277.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 277.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.92%. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.77%.

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

