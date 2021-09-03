Brokerages Set Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Target Price at $132.88

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Oshkosh stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.30. 378,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,393. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.44. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oshkosh by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,068,000 after buying an additional 76,717 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth about $620,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 26.6% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 17,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,561,000 after acquiring an additional 22,862 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

