Brokerages Set Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Target Price at $20.90

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.90.

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE RF traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,441,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,985,707. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. Regions Financial has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 38,416 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 433,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 82,118 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 925,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,123,000 after acquiring an additional 102,219 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

