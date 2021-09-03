Brokerages Set Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) PT at $29.00

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SAR opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average is $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $320.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $29.16.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

