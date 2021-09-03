Brokerages Set Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) PT at $36.53

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.53.

ZGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $17.67 price objective on Zogenix in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ZGNX opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $831.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.38. Zogenix has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average of $18.15.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 558.42% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 10,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGNX. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 18.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Zogenix by 7.0% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Zogenix by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 140,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

