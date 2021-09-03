Brokers Offer Predictions for Funko, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Funko in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get Funko alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on FNKO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74. Funko has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.77 million.

In other news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 87,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $2,062,374.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,802.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp acquired 181,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,254,402.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,449,513 shares of company stock valued at $31,385,231 in the last three months. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Funko by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Funko by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 17,219 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Funko by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.