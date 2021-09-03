Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) to report earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.57. Brookfield Business Partners posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,425%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full-year earnings of $9.38 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brookfield Business Partners.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($2.29). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BBU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

BBU traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.42. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,437. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $49.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.12%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

