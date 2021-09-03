Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Business Partners L.P own and operate business services and industrial operations. Brookfield Business Partners L.P is based in Hamiltom, Bermuda. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Business Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. iA Financial started coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

BBU stock opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $28.24 and a twelve month high of $49.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.39.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is -22.12%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,631,000 after purchasing an additional 573,538 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 366.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285,080 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,005,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,452,000 after purchasing an additional 210,540 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,329,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,175,000 after purchasing an additional 87,994 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

