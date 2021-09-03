Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.58

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.58 and last traded at $58.57, with a volume of 24506 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.05.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 150.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,561,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,960,000 after buying an additional 937,118 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,305,000 after purchasing an additional 843,401 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,730,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,319,000 after purchasing an additional 840,666 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 237.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,099,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,258,000 after buying an additional 773,281 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 15,466.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,245,000 after buying an additional 752,450 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Company Profile (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.