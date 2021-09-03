BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

BRP has decreased its dividend by 54.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BRP stock opened at $94.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.06. BRP has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $96.44.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BRP will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Northcoast Research raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James began coverage on BRP in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on BRP from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BRP stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of BRP worth $42,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

