BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of DOO traded up C$4.06 on Friday, hitting C$122.23. 135,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,792. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.86 billion and a PE ratio of 13.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$102.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$101.95. BRP has a one year low of C$61.35 and a one year high of C$124.71.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$1.27. The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.6700001 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a C$122.00 price target on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of BRP to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$108.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$121.50.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

