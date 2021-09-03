BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.
Shares of DOO traded up C$4.06 on Friday, hitting C$122.23. 135,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,792. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.86 billion and a PE ratio of 13.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$102.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$101.95. BRP has a one year low of C$61.35 and a one year high of C$124.71.
BRP (TSE:DOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$1.27. The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.6700001 earnings per share for the current year.
BRP Company Profile
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.
See Also: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.