BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.85 EPS

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.85, Briefing.com reports. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DOOO opened at $94.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.06. BRP has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $96.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.45%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BRP stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 547,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,974 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of BRP worth $42,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.69.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

