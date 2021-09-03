BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DOOO. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $94.02 on Friday. BRP has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $96.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.06.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $1.83. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in BRP by 55.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 49,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 17,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BRP by 40.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,900,000 after buying an additional 157,974 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in BRP by 1,680.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after buying an additional 62,442 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in BRP by 430.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 164,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after buying an additional 133,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in BRP in the second quarter valued at about $345,000. 28.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

