BRP (TSE:DOO) Sets New 52-Week High at $124.71

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$124.71 and last traded at C$124.07, with a volume of 54643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$118.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOO shares. CIBC raised shares of BRP to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$108.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a C$122.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$121.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$102.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$101.95.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$1.27. The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.61 billion. On average, analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 8.6700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 2.55%.

BRP Company Profile (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

