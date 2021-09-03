Bruce N. Jacobs Sells 10,000 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $601,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.04. The company had a trading volume of 252,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,429. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average is $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a PE ratio of -39.93. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

KYMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,831,000 after purchasing an additional 97,292 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,847,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 15.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 186,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 117,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $528,000. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

