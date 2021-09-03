Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 196,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 18,605 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $14,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 138.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 438.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 1,063.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cleveland Research raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Shares of BRKR opened at $90.80 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $90.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.93.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

