BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

BTRS stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. BTRS has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average of $14.16.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BTRS will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BTRS news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $36,971,728.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $6,451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTRS. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BTRS during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,451,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BTRS during the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BTRS during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in BTRS during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

