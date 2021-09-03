Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 326.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,342 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Unilever by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,502,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,442 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Unilever by 45.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Unilever by 240.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,298,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,961,000 after acquiring an additional 917,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

UL opened at $54.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.61. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $63.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 70.32%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

