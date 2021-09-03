Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $461,000 in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 36,640.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tata Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tata Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in Tata Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 8.7% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTM opened at $19.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Tata Motors Limited has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $24.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Nomura raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

