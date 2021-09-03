Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Bunzl from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bunzl from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas cut Bunzl from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Bunzl from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a 2,700.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunzl presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,370.50.

OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $36.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

