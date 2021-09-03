Burney Co. Has $1.95 Million Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of LKQ by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on LKQ. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $51.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $47.19. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.