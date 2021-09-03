Burney Co. Reduces Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $3,800,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 16.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,290,000 after acquiring an additional 33,682 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter worth about $3,924,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Global Payments by 13.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,624,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Global Payments by 10.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 42,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPN opened at $158.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.57 and its 200-day moving average is $194.43. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.