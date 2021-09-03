Burney Co. Reduces Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Burney Co. decreased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 48.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $236,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS opened at $92.06 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $58.04 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.99.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

