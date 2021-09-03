Burney Co. Sells 2,634 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CARR stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.10. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

