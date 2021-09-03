Burney Co. Sells 8,600 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Burney Co. decreased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 510,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,431,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 65.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 6.2% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 29,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,234,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

WD opened at $112.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.08 and a 200 day moving average of $103.31. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a current ratio of 206.85.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $281.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.33 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

WD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.