BWS Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tuesday Morning in a report issued on Wednesday, September 1st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Tuesday Morning’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Tuesday Morning alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUEM opened at $4.01 on Friday. Tuesday Morning has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60.

In other news, insider Steven R. Becker sold 96,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $467,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,760,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,444,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven R. Becker sold 200,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $994,745.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,760,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,720,768.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUEM. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tuesday Morning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tuesday Morning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in Tuesday Morning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Tuesday Morning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tuesday Morning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.