Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in August

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 135,500 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:CHY opened at $16.28 on Friday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,712,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,945,000 after purchasing an additional 38,799 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 73,582 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 29,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

