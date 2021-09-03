Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in August

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 135,500 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
NASDAQ:CHY opened at $16.28 on Friday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
