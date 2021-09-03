Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.67. Caleres also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.250-$3.500 EPS.

CAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CL King upgraded Caleres from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of Caleres stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.14. 3,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,267. The company has a market cap of $962.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 2.67. Caleres has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $675.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.40 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caleres will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.00%.

In other Caleres news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $278,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,466.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $457,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,233 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 186,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

