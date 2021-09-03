Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lowered its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 574,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,198 shares during the quarter. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF accounts for about 8.6% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned 0.13% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $36,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $221,000.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

SYLD traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.35. 5,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,661. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $68.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.