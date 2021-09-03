Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.12% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.36.

NYSE:CPB opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.67.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.6% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 26.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Campbell Soup by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

