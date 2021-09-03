Canaccord Genuity Raises MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $290.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $245.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 27.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.38.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MDB stock opened at $401.65 on Friday. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of -87.13 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.10.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total value of $1,351,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,222.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.66, for a total transaction of $2,246,953.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,303,611.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $69,997,268 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after buying an additional 3,786,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,448,000 after buying an additional 391,701 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 585.0% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,335,000 after buying an additional 298,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $62,819,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,542,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.