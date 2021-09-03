Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Base Resources (LON:BSE)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Base Resources from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Base Resources stock opened at GBX 17.72 ($0.23) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £208.74 million and a PE ratio of 11.65. Base Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 12.12 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

About Base Resources

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

