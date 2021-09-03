Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Base Resources (LON:BSE)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Base Resources from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Base Resources stock opened at GBX 17.72 ($0.23) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £208.74 million and a PE ratio of 11.65. Base Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 12.12 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

