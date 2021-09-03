Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Rating Reiterated by Cormark

Cormark restated their buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.29 EPS.

CM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$149.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$159.65.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM opened at C$145.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$144.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$134.80. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$96.42 and a 12-month high of C$152.84. The firm has a market cap of C$65.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.42, for a total value of C$361,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$336,498.60. Also, Director Victor George Dodig sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.04, for a total value of C$3,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,844,684.24. Insiders sold a total of 61,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,705 over the last three months.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.