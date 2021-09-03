Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $140.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNI. Cowen reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Vertical Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.59.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $124.35 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $98.69 and a 1-year high of $124.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.43 and its 200 day moving average is $110.18. The company has a market cap of $88.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.5% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 55,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

