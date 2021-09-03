Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sets New 12-Month High at $123.45

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $123.45 and last traded at $123.04, with a volume of 176289 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.63.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNI. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $88.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.18.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4,880.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

