Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$41.02.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$36.63 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$23.72 and a 52 week high of C$37.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.11. The firm has a market cap of C$3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 11.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Bowling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total transaction of C$74,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$94,713.71. Also, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$34.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$341,563.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$654,947.05.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.