Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Stock Price Down 1%

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) shares traded down 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.20. 148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price target (down previously from C$14.50) on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

