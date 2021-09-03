Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Issues Earnings Results

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%.

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP opened at $11.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.44 million, a P/E ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.08. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at about $2,159,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $3,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

