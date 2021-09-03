Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Issues Earnings Results

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 15.12%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $10.21 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $726.04 million, a P/E ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth approximately $3,634,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $2,159,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $334,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $55,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

