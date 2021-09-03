Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.15. 4,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $792.89 million, a PE ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $12.99.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLP. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,159,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

