Capital Analysts LLC Buys 501 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 167.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GIS opened at $57.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.13.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. General Mills’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

