Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 202 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $2,460,414.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,704,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total transaction of $1,518,994.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,984,411.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,814. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABC opened at $124.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.58 and a 200-day moving average of $116.47. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.