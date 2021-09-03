Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 979 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,189,000. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,169,000 after purchasing an additional 107,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $32.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.64. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $43.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

