Capital Analysts LLC Purchases Shares of 452 SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,900,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 763,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,865,000 after purchasing an additional 81,896 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 387,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,999,000 after purchasing an additional 96,790 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 317,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,237,000 after purchasing an additional 32,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 88,848 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $126.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.63. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $90.69 and a 12-month high of $126.13.

