Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $231.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.14 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The stock has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.94.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Barclays lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

