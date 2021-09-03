Capital Analysts LLC Sells 10,827 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 573 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,827 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Splunk by 1,668.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $89,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,791. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk stock opened at $158.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $222.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.10.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.